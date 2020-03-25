Oral surgeon in Modesto keeps center open for emergency cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- An oral surgeon in Modesto is keeping his clinic’s doors open for emergency cases.

Dr. Jacob Barber said the measure will help potential emergency room overcrowding.

“Sanitizing the business office has been stepped up as well. We’re doing that at least three times a day,” said Greater Modesto Oral Surgery Center officer manager Lisa Rego.

While many businesses have shut down, the Greater Modesto Oral Surgery Center will remain open, albeit with a few added precautionary measures for anyone and everyone who enters the building.

“We have our triage, as you saw, out front, and we’re screening there, taking temperatures, offering masks and gloves to our patients,” Rego told FOX40 on Tuesday.

Dr. Barber said while elective procedures are on hold, he and his staff are operating on patients who are in dire pain.

“We don’t want them to end up in the hospital or in the emergency room,” he said. “So we really want to take care of them here before they get the, really, front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.”

He said by acting proactively his patients may not have to visit hospital emergency rooms, which could alleviate potential overcrowding.

“So that’s why we’re continuing to be open so that we can treat these infections and dental emergencies before they get to that point,” Barber explained.

Beyond the extra cleanings, triage center and social distancing, staff have also doubled up on masks.

“N95 respirators that we do have in stock and on top of that we’re going further having regular masks on top of that,” Barber said.

Dr. Barber said they have also limited operating hours.

He said those extra steps will keep his co-workers, patients and their families smiling and healthy.

“When they do leave here, certain protocols at home even, to wash their clothes, before they interact with their family members to even protect their families, going that extra mile,” he told FOX40.