SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Three arrests have been made after a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday.



After widespread speculation about what led to the deadly gunfire, the Sacramento Police Department tied the shooting to gang violence and said they believe at least two groups exchanged gunfire.

Sonseeahray spoke with Mervin Brookins, director of Brother 2 Brother Mentoring in Del Paso Heights, which is dedicated to helping people make better life decisions.