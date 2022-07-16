SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Leaders and the Sacramento community acknowledge that there is no simple solution to getting rid of gun and gang violence.

However, social justice organizations gathered at the Oak Park neighborhood in Sacramento Saturday night to honor families impacted by senseless killings.

Hip hop took over the Guild Theater in the Oak Park neighborhood to help victims heal.

“People need the culture to step up,” said Elizabeth Kim with Organized Voices. “Show them a positive way of living.”

Kim said the community can’t just rely on police and legislation to create change because those are reactive measures not preventative ones.

“That preventative work really comes from kids learning to resolve conflicts without turning to guns or gangs,” she explained.

This event continued to stress the need for youth mentorship and community partnerships to prevent gun violence.

“I was always afraid that it would be my sons that I had to be worried about not coming home because they were young black men. I didn’t know I had to worry about my young black daughter,” said Jennifer Redmond.

Redmond lost her daughter, Sarayah Redmond to gun violence when she was 19-years-old after someone shot into her friends apartment in South Natomas in 2020.

“People don’t realize that when they kill somebody, whether intentionally or unintentionally, it scars a lot of people. Leaves a lot of people broken,” said Kim.

The Sacramento Police Department are trying to identify a group of people caught on surveillance video, but so far, the case remains unsolved.

“You feel like you failed, when something like this happens, there is no justice, no one has been held accountable for my daughter,” said a speaker.

Redmond and other speakers say it all starts at home, accountability to prevent more senseless violence.

“As long as we protect the criminals by not snitching, that gives them the license to continue what they are doing,” said another speaker.

The organizations hope to increase safety and opportunity in the capital city as well as host this event again in the future.

Hip Hop Legends Dj Yella, Lonzo and DJ Cli-n-Tel from the groups NWA and World Class Wreckin Cru were also in attendance.