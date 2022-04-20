STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A support fund for the family of the Stockton student who was killed while at school has been created by United Way of San Joaquin County.

Alycia Reynaga was killed at Stagg High School when an intruder drove onto campus and stabbed her. Police have said they believe the attack was random, and they are not sure why she was targeted.

On Tuesday, the Stockton community dropped off dozens of dozens of candles, balloons, flowers and signs at a memorial in front of the school.

Those who would like to donate to the fund can click or tap here. The fund is in partnership with El Concilio and the Stockton Unified School District. United Way said 100% of the money donated to the fund will go to the family.

A car wash is planned for April 23 at 3717 West Lane. The car wash will start at 8 a.m.