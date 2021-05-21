Organizers host Burning Man-inspired, drive-thru art experience in Rancho Cordova

Sacramento Valley Spark will host “Spring Spark Drive-Thru” at the Mine Shaft in Rancho Cordova.

Attendees can drive through “art installations, mutant vehicles, music and flow art performances” inspired by or created for the Burning Man event along the 1-mile route.

The event will be the only drive-thru art experience to be officially recognized as a Burning Man Project official event, according to Sacramento Valley Spark.

Ed Fletcher, the president of Sacramento Valley Spark, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the event.

“Spring Spark Drive-Thru” will be from May 21 to 22 and begin at 8 p.m.

Vehicle admission will be $30. A bike pass, available for May 22 only at $5.

