Organizers: Sacramento convention center events expected to be within new June 15 guidelines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Over a year after Gov. Gavin Newsom began ordering restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, the governor announced Tuesday that California will return closer to how the state once was before COVID-19.

“On June 15th, we will be moving beyond the blueprint and will be getting rid of the color tiers,” Newsom said.

But not everything will be as people remember it.

For example, Californians will likely still be wearing masks because Newsom said he has no plan in the short term to lift the mask mandate and he asked people to remain vigilant.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly told the public Tuesday that June 15 is about the earliest time everyone 16 and over will be able to be vaccinated if they chose to be.

“And then looking at that approximately eight-week period, a couple weeks to get the vaccine appointment and then about six weeks further down the road to see both shots administered,” Ghaly explained.

While California officials are guiding event organizers to make sure people are wearing masks and show proof of testing or vaccination, a mandate was placed Tuesday on large-scale, indoor events like conventions.

Either everyone proves they have been vaccinated or no more than 5,000 people are allowed at the event.

Visit Sacramento President and CEO Mike Testa told FOX40 the newly renovated SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Sacramento and will reopen in late May, adding that convention events there are often well below the new limit.

“I would say that’s a bigger problem for Los Angeles and San Francisco based on the size of conventions they have,” Testa said. “A 5,000-person convention, we have a few of those in Sacramento but our sweet spot is probably 2,500, 3,000.”

Visit Sacramento had already scheduled the World’s Strongest Man competition to start on June 15 with plans based on the expectation that the event might not have fans in attendance, according to Testa, but he said those plans are starting to change after Tuesday’s announcement.