(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old Oroville man died Friday morning in Vacaville after crashing into a sign post.

CHP says the man was driving on Interstate 80 east of East Monte Vista Avenue around 6:20 a.m.

Officers say they aren’t sure why but at some point the Ford F-350 utility truck he was driving veered right off the road and crashed into a large sign post.

The man died at the scene, according to CHP.