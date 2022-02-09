Oroville bus shooting suspect appears in court for first time after refusing last week

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The man accused of killing one passenger and injuring four others on a Greyhound bus in Oroville last week made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

In shackles, 21-year-old Asaahdi Elijah Coleman appeared in a Butte County courtroom.

He allegedly shot and killed 43-year-old Karin Dalton, from Washington state. Four others were wounded.

Two of the victims, including Dalton’s 11-year-old daughter, are now out of the hospital.

But 25-year-old Rose Whitley, who is pregnant, remains hospitalized after she was shot three times. The district attorney said Whitley could very well remain hospitalized for the remainder of her pregnancy over the next three to four months.

Another man remains in the hospital.

Coleman was supposed to appear at the courthouse last Friday but is said to have refused. The judge even considered an extraction order to forcibly bring him into the courtroom but that was not needed because Wednesday he willingly appeared. The entire hearing only lasted a few minutes.

Inside the courtroom, the judge appointed Robert Marshall as Coleman’s defense counsel, but that could be temporary. Defense attorney Linda Parisi said she has worked with Coleman in the past and may take over for his defense.

“It is always a tragedy when there is a loss of life and when events like this occur in a community, it’s very difficult,” Parisi said. “But clearly, there’s more to this and we’ll be exploring that in the next few weeks.”

FOX40 asked Parisi why Coleman apparently refused to appear in court last week.

“We don’t comment on anything our client has said to us. We have a confidential relationship,” she responded.

Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey also was in the courtroom, calling this case a “priority.”

As for a plea in this case, Coleman’s attorney said that will not happen for at least a few more weeks. His next court date is set for March 2.