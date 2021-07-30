Oroville man accused of starting vegetation fire that forced residents to flee, injured 1

THERMALITO, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oroville man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of starting a vegetation fire that burned 11.5 acres in nearby Thermalito and left one person injured.

Residents had to leave their homes as the so-called Fourteenth Fire burned quickly through grass and brush last Tuesday in the area of 14th Street and Grand Avenue.

No structures were damaged or destroyed, but Cal Fire said one person was burned by the flames.

Cal Fire said witness statements led them to 39-year-old Anthony Trent Walker. Walker was booked into the Butte County Jail and faces three felony counts in connection to the wildland fire.

While he was being taken into custody, officials said they also found a “substantial amount” of methamphetamine and heroin on Walker.