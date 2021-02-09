Oroville man accused of sexually assaulting of underage girl

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oroville man was arrested Feb. 5 for the sexual assault of a minor and possession of child pornography, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said the victim reported the assault, which occurred in Oroville on the evening of Feb. 4.

The man, identified by investigators as 33-year-old Timothy Frias, of Oroville, had planned on meeting with the victim the next evening, authorities said.

Detectives later found Frias’ car parked behind a Goodwill in Oroville, then arrested him.

Officials say during the investigation, detectives also found sexually explicit photographs of two other victims, both minors.

Frias was booked into the Butte County Jail and charged with multiple felonies, authorities said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon, with his bail set at $640,000.

Anyone with additional information may contact Detective Mary Barker at 530-538-7671.