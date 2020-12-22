Oroville man arrested in deadly hit-and-run

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Oroville arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of Nelson Avenue and Fogg Avenue around 9 a.m. A witness had reported a man running away from the scene, authorities said.

Officers and paramedics found 57-year-old Justin Neva, of Berry Creek, who was lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neva had been standing next to his parked vehicle on Nelson Avenue when a driver veered onto the shoulder, hitting Neva’s vehicle and trailer, which then struck Neva.

Investigators identified the driver as 30-year-old Andrew Arrieta of Oroville.

Arrieta was arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail. His bail is set at $160,000, authorities said.