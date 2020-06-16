Oroville man suspected of setting missing woman’s vehicle on fire found after attacking victim with a knife

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — While Butte County deputies were searching for an arson suspect Sunday they discovered the suspect with a hatchet, as well as a victim he had attacked with a knife.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office reports a felony warrant had been issued for Ryan Blinston’s arrest. The 36-year-old Oroville man was wanted for arson after Oroville officers discovered a vehicle on fire, which police say had been sparked using an accelerant.

On June 10, officials named Blinston a person of interest in the disappearance of 57-year-old Vicky Cline, who owned the vehicle that Blinston had allegedly set on fire.

The Oroville Police Department reported Sunday that Cline was still missing.

Investigators learned Blinston was staying with an acquaintance on an 80-acre parcel in a remote area along Milsap Bar Road in Berry Creek.

During the early morning hours of Sunday, deputies with the Butte County SWAT team went to search for Blinston under the cover of darkness.

The sheriff’s office says the SWAT team had traveled about a quarter-mile when they started hearing screams for help and banging. They came upon an RV, where they saw Blinston holding a hatchet.

The 36-year-old suspect ran into the woods and deputies chased after. During the chase, the sheriff’s office says another group of deputies went to the RV and found a man bleeding profusely from a neck laceration.

He told deputies Blinston had attacked him with a knife while he slept, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was able to fight Blinston off and lock him out of the RV.

The man was flown to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

The sheriff’s office reports deputies caught up to Blinston and discovered him hiding in some brush. After Blinston refused to drop his hatchet, deputies used a taser and pepper spray against him.

He was booked into the Butte County Jail and is being held without bail. The sheriff’s office says Blinston will be booked for one count of attempted murder on Monday.