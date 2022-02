OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The mayor of Oroville said someone shot at least five people at a gas station Wednesday evening.

Mayor Chuck Reynolds posted on social media just before 8 p.m. that the shooting happened on the corner of Feather River Boulevard and Oro Dam Road.

The mayor advised residents to stay in their homes while law enforcement responded to the shooting.

The shooter then entered a Walmart and reportedly injured more people.

A suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing story.