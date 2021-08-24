Oroville Police: Mother ‘complicit’ in sexual relationship between teenage daughter, 51-year-old man

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Oroville Police Department arrested a woman they suspect was “complicit” and “supportive” of an alleged sexual relationship between a 51-year-old man and her teenage daughter.

Police also arrested the man, who they identified as Richard Raymond Randall.

Randall allegedly had an ongoing sexual relationship with the 15-year-old girl, having met her when she was 13. Police say Randall learned there was an investigation and prepared to leave the area.

Worried he would escape, police say they arrested him and found his car was “full of his belongings.” He also had about $12,000, according to police.

The police department says they continued to investigate and found evidence “that the girl’s mother was complicit in the sexual relationship.”

Police identified her as 54-year-old Shannon Marie Moore. She was arrested not long after Randall’s arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 530-538-2448.