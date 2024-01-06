(FOX40.COM) — An explosive chemical, picric acid, found in a Downtown Oroville antique shop prompted a neighborhood evacuation advisory and barricade from law enforcement.

On Friday around 1:19 pm, the Oroville Police Department received a call for service regarding a possibly explosive substance in the downtown area., Native Sons of the Gold West. Police said the business owner told them they were going through antique items and found two picric acid gauze pads in a first aid kit from the 1930s.

Picric is known to be explosive in large quantities and was found at an Oroville antique shop on Jan. 5, 2024./ Oroville Police Department

In the past, large quantities of picric acid were used as an explosive, and small quantities were used as an antiseptic. If the chemical becomes dry, it becomes unstable and has the possibility of spontaneously combusting, according to Oroville Police.

As a safety precaution, police said the bomb squad was called to the scene. Residents and businesses in the east portion of the block of Huntoon Street and Montgomery Street were contacted and advised to evacuate, if possible. The roadway of Huntoon Street at that block was also barricaded to limit vehicles and pedestrians from traveling in the area. Butte Emergency Response was also on the scene.

Officials said the bomb squad collected the two gauze pads within minutes and no explosion occurred.