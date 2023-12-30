(FOX40.COM) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead by first responders after a vehicle hit-and-run in Oroville.

At around 11:37 p.m. on Friday, Oroville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the Feather River Cinemas located at 2690 Feather River Blvd for a “vehicle versus pedestrian collision with unknown injuries.”

Oroville police said they arrived on the scene with CalFire and first responders and found a female who was unconscious and lying on the west shoulder of Feather River Blvd. Life saving measures were reportedly conducted, however, the female succumbed to her injuries.

During the investigation, officers said they found damaged vehicle parts on scene and suspect a silver-colored vehicle struck the female pedestrian and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The name of the female pedestrian was not released.

Oroville police said the situation is under investigation and encouraged anyone with information about it to contact the Oroville Police Department at (530) 538-2481.