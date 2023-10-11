(FOX40.COM) — Oroville Police announced Wednesday evening the arrest of a teenager in connection with the shooting death of a man in the spring of this year.

Police say the suspect is a 17-year-old from Oroville who will not be identified due to their age.

Officers responded to the area of Myers and B streets in South Oroville just before midnight on May 30 after receiving a report of a “gunshot victim.”

Officers found Oroville resident Ronnie Frazier, 20, with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Frazier died from his injuries, and investigators later found “key evidence items” that led to the teenage suspect.

Frazier was an aspiring rapper and was visiting his father on the night of his death, according to KRCR.