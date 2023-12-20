(FOX40.COM) — Meteorologists determined that a brief tornado touched down in Oroville during a winter storm on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said the EF-1 tornado was responsible for the damage of trees and structures, hitting the area around 5:40 p.m. The tornado occurred following a line thunderstorms over Oroville and Butte County.

After touching down near the intersection of La Palma Drive and Table Mountain Boulevard, the tornado cause damage to several carports and shingles on roofs and uprooted numerous trees and caused tree limbs to snap off.

The EF-1 tornado also toppled a free-standing light pole before lifting. The NWS said there was no injuries or deaths reported.

The NWS said the approximate length of the tornado was 0.4 miles with a path width of 90 yards and maximum winds of 90 miles per hour. The NWS said reports of damage didn’t arrive until the tornado event was over.

There was no tornado warning in effect prior to Tuesday’s storm, as brief tornados are difficult to detect on radar compared large and destructive tornados, the NWS said.

At the time of the EF-1 tornado, radar detected strong thunderstorms with gusty winds, pea size hail and heavy rain.