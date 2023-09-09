(FOX40.COM) — Two Oroville residents were arrested for their roles in a drive-by shooting that left a man injured, according to the Oroville Police Department.

Officials said the shooting took place on the 2500 block of Yard Street in Oroville just before midnight on Sept. 1.

•Video Above: Needle distribution plan by Sacramento organization under scrutiny

Police officers arrived at the scene and noticed a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, the department said.

Upon investigation, officers learned that two suspects driving a tan Toyota approached the victim in their car and fired a single shot before leaving the area.

After collecting all of the necessary evidence, witness information allowed the officers to positively identify the first suspect, a 19-year-old Oroville resident.

Recently installed automated license plate readers (ALPRs) were able to locate the young man’s car after detectives entered the car’s description (color, make, model) into the new system.

Once the first suspect was arrested, officers learned of a second suspect who was in the car at the time of the shooting. Further investigation revealed that the individual officers were searching for was a 17-year-old.

On Sept. 4, the second suspect turned himself into the Oroville Police Department and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The first individual received an additional accessory indictment along with a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

On the effectiveness of the Flock Safety ALPRs, which were approved by the Oroville City Council on April 18, the department said, “So far, the ALPRs have been useful in supplementing evidence in various OPD cases ranging from stolen vehicles, vandalism, and, most recently, this drive-by shooting. The department is still familiarizing itself with the technology and will continue to utilize it for future incidents.”