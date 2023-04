SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following the Sacramento Kings, 114-106 win over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs, head coach Mike Brown recaps his team’s performance.

Brown discusses the physicality Game 2 brought out of both teams, Draymond Green’s Flagrant 2 foul against Domantas Sabonis, and the confidence the Kings now have leading the series 2-0.