‘Our number one priority’: Steinberg says COVID-19 relief money will go to local businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The federal COVID-19 relief package is set to provide hundreds of millions of dollars across the U.S., funneling money to those who’ve suffered financially since the beginning of the pandemic, including small businesses, who’ve dealt with the financial fallout due to COVID-19.

“Sacramento’s going to get about $120 million,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

Sacramento County is looking to receive $301 million.

Steinberg says most of the money will be discretionary, and go to whatever helps the city recover economically.

Like the millions of dollars in aid the city got from the CARES Act, the mayor says the new relief package will be split similarly.

That $89 million helped with youth workforce development, small businesses, housing & homelessness, and tourism.

“And it worked. We were able to benefit thousands of people and many small businesses,” Steinberg told FOX40.

Businesses say that’s tremendous news considering the bills didn’t stop, despite many having to close their doors.

The owner of The Mandarin restaurant, Michael Helmrich, said that will enable him to pay off some debt and invest in other essentials.

“I can certainly use that money cause I need new equipment. This is our fortieth year in business,” Helmrich said.

Carlon Thompson, the owner of Salon Oasis, said whatever money they’ve been able to make since the beginning of the pandemic has been enough to just get by.

“Just enough to get by with the rent. Make arrangements for the rent,” Thompson told FOX40. “You can’t put that kind of hardship on somebody who’s already worried about whether or not we’re gonna eat, but you still want the rent. No breaks.”

“We want to invest these resources directly in assisting small businesses that need the help in order to either remain open or to reopen,” Steinberg said. “This is our number one priority when it comes to these stimulus funds. No question about it.”