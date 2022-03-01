SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — A colony of cats illegally dumped in rural San Joaquin County has caught the attention of an animal rescue group.

Risha Koliaga of East of Eden said the illegal dumping ground is dangerous for the animals. She said the dumping ground is “out of control” and “there’s so many locations” in Stockton that are similar.

She came out to the site on Tuesday to assess the situation and see how many cats in the colony will need to be trapped.

“They’re going to die out here,” Koliaga said. “It’s a horrible death, they either starve to death, they get hit by cars or they’re being dumped right next to the street.”

When FOX40 went to the site Tuesday, 10 cats were counted but were told there’s as many as 30. With kitten season around the corner, there could be dozens more soon.

“There’s going to be hundreds of kittens here in the next month or two because just some of them that we’re looking at right now are pregnant and they look like they’re due now or in the next few weeks,” Koliaga said. “Each cat can have up to a litter of three to eight kittens at a time.”

Koliaga said trapping, spaying and neutering all the cats will be a challenge in addition to treating the ones that are sick or injured.

“His eyes are goopy and it’s running all the way down his face, his furs matted and definitely not groomed, which means he’s really sick,” Koliaga said. “Because cats are very clean, he has a really bad upper respiratory infection and animals like to clean themselves a lot.”

Koliaga says that it’s going to take help and funding to care for the cats. East of Eden believes only some of the cats will be eligible for adoption, as the rest will need to be trapped, neutered and released.

“It’s a group effort because one rescue can’t manage to do all of this by themselves,” Koliaga said.