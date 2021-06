FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Folsom Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire at a campsite near Lake Natoma Wednesday morning.

The “fully-involved” fire was burning an outbuilding at Negro Bar.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Firefighters are on scene of a fully involved outbuilding at Negro Bar in Folsom. pic.twitter.com/OYc77UFyz4 — Folsom Fire Dept (@FolsomFire) June 2, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.