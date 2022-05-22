SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said 134 firearms were received at Saturday’s “Gas for Guns Buyback,’’ a program aimed at getting firearms off the streets.

Over 100 members of the community exchanged their guns for a $50 gas gift card per firearm. People who turned in their guns were not required to give their identities to the police.

The program required people to arrive at an area police station with the firearm unloaded and in the trunk.

Among the guns received were at least one assault weapon, numerous components for “ghost guns” and multiple illegally configured firearms, police said in a statement on Sunday.

The event, which took place at the police station on Freeport Boulevard, was meant to last from noon until 5 p.m., but due to an overwhelming response, gift cards ran out 45 minutes after it started, according to a tweet from the department.

Police did accept guns after gift cards ran out and the event ended one hour early.

According to the department, officers were told by the public that a “lack of experience” with firearms and a “lack of knowledge” of the legality of guns or the “inability” to safely store the firearms were the main reasons they turned in their weapons.

“As a department, we will continue to use innovative ideas to increase the safety of our community,” said Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester. “I truly believe violent crime prevention is a shared responsibility and today’s overwhelming community participation is evidence of the success we can achieve together.”