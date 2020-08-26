Over 1,300 local businesses will receive $9.5M in forgivable loans from city of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 1,300 local businesses have been selected to receive about $9.5 million in forgivable loans, according to an announcement made by the city of Sacramento.

Wednesday, officials said the loans are part of Sacramento’s Small Business Recovery program, which is designed to immediately support local businesses that have been impacted economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately $9.5 million in forgivable loans will be awarded to 1,347 businesses in the city.

“The forgivable loan program will help our local businesses weather through this pandemic so that we can help our economy and keep Sacramentans working,” Sacramento councilmember Eric Guerra said in the announcement.

City officials said the funds may be used to cover day-to-day operating expenses, and the loan amounts will be determined by business size.

According to the statement, “For businesses with six to 25 employees, the loan amount was determined by the number of full-time equivalent employees with a maximum loan amount of $25,000. Home-based businesses with 1-2 employees received a flat rate of $2,500 and micro businesses with five or fewer employees received $5,000.”

Officials said the loans will be funded from the $89 million Sacramento received from the federal stimulus bill known as the CARES Act.

“It is a huge relief that we have been able to deploy our CARES Act money to help small businesses and non-profits through this unprecedented time,” Sacramento councilmember Steve Hansen said in the announcement.

The qualified businesses were notified by the city this week and will work with Five Star Bank to finalize loan agreements.

The funds are expected to start being dispersed as early as August 28.

Eligibility requirements for businesses can be found by tapping or clicking here.