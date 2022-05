STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Over $1,400 worth of snakes were stolen from Carter’s Pet Mart in Stockton Sunday.

According to the Carter’s Pet Mart Facebook page, three young males entered the store around 6:42 p.m., grabbed the snakes and left the store where they got into a newer model 4-door Ford truck.

Carter’s Pet Mart is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to information of the thieves and the return of their snakes. Send any information to ryan.carter@carterspetmart.com.