Over 180 people told to self-quarantine after attending Butte County religious service with infected person

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Butte County Public Health officials had to tell more than 180 people who went to a Mother’s Day religious service to self-quarantine after someone in attendance tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who contracted the virus received their test result the day after the service, according to BCPH. They have been isolating at home.

Gatherings, including those at places of worship, are not permitted under the state’s stay-at-home order. Even counties that have been given the go-ahead to move faster through phase two of the governor’s reopening plan are not allowed to reopen places of worship for services.

“Despite the Governor’s order, the organization chose to open its doors, which resulted in

exposing the entire congregation to COVID-19,” Friday’s press release from public health officials reads. “This decision comes at a cost of many hours and a financial burden to respond effectively to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19. Such decisions can place great risk on the County’s ability to continue opening at a faster rate than the State.”

Butte County has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths tied to the illness.