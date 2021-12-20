Over $20K in toys, food gifted to Stockton children

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton community group purchased over $20,000 worth of toys and food to give away Monday afternoon.

The PDL Youth Foundation, in partnership with Stockton Bingo, has been holding the giveaway for over 20 years.

The organizers said decadeslong tradition is all worth it to see the joy it brings.

“It’s so hard for kids to understand that, you know, somebody got a Christmas and they didn’t, and Santa visited them and they didn’t get a toy,” said PDL Youth Foundation CEO Destiny Rivas. “So we want to make sure that everyone leaves with a toy and everyone has a merry Christmas, and they feel that they know that they are loved and we care about them.”

So many children came out to Monday’s event that the organizers said they had to go buy more presents to make sure the 1,200 kids who attended all left with a toy in hand.