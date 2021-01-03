Over 30 cars vandalized in Stockton on New Year’s Day

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Stockton families did not have a good start to the new year.

Police are trying to figure out who vandalized more than 30 cars.

“It was like easy, get in and get out,” said Jonathan Collins, whose mother’s car burglarized.

Collins says his mothers car was broken into and her night glasses were stolen. But she wasn’t the only victim.

“All the cars on the street that was the ones they were breaking into, so it was like a easy thing,” Collins said.

Stockton police say the cars were along Shoreline Drive and were burglarized sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Collins says he wasn’t stunned someone vandalized the cars.

“It’s about that time, people start breaking into cars,” Collins said.

Another Stockton resident, Dean Lonskey also said they weren’t stunned.

“Surprising but not shocking,” Lonskey told FOX40.

Ionskey moved to the area of northwest Stockton because he says it’s a nicer part of the city but he added that it’s slowly changing.

“It’s Stockton so stuff like that happens,” Lonskey said. “I don’t think it’s a sign to come as a one-off or one-time incident. It was the worst one I think we have had.”

Some victims off-camera say the damage adds up to tens of thousands of dollars. It’s a frustrating and costly fix no one wanted.

“Everyone’s got hardship, but you just setting somebody else back. My mom works hard for her money, and it’s just ain’t fair,” Collins said.

Stockton police say they don’t have any suspect information and are asking anyone with information to call them.