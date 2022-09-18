SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department issued over 50 tickets for drivers at a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

During the DUI checkpoint, no arrests were made for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, 54 tickets were issued for suspended or unlicensed drivers, and 10 vehicles were towed at the checkpoint.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the checkpoint, officers looked for drivers that were suspected to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, this checkpoint location was chosen due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests. This checkpoint was to promote public safety and deter drivers from driving under the influence.