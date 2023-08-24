(KRON) — Over $85,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered from flea markets in the Bay Area and Sacramento area, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday. Two people were arrested.

The investigation was launched in July by the CHP’s Golden Gate Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force. The initial focus was on several individuals police suspected of selling stolen Victoria’s Secret merchandise at the Coliseum Flea Market in Oakland. Retail tags were still attached to the merchandise, according to the CHP.

On Aug. 22, investigators found the same suspects selling “significant quantities of retail goods” at another flea market in Galt, near Sacramento. Victoria’s Secret investigators did a product scan which revealed there had been no point-of-sale transactions at any Victoria’s Secret retail outlet.

Officers recovered merchandise valued at more than $20,000.

Photo: CHP Photo: CHP

CHP detectives surveilled the suspects away from the flea market, conducted the traffic stop and detained the suspects. The detectives served a search warrant on the vehicle and located additional allegedly stolen merchandise from:

Lululemon

ULTA Beauty

Sephora

Sunglass Hut

Safeway

Walgreens

The value of the merchandise seized was estimated at more than $85,000, the CHP said. The suspects, 32-year-old Roberto Luna-Varela, and 31-year-old Daniela Cruz-Barragan — both of Oakland — were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.