Overnight fire damages 2 Modesto condos

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two condominiums in Modesto were heavily damaged in a fire early Saturday morning.

According to the Modesto Fire Department, crews responded to a complex at the corner of Scenic Drive and Rose Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. The fire grew to three alarms, officials said, drawing in “most of the resources from the city of Modesto” as well as crews from the Ceres and Stanislaus Consolidated fire departments.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, the fire department says part of the building collapsed.

One person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation and there was an estimated $750,000 in damage to the complex, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.