SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews are at the scene of an overturned big rig crash that’s blocking the eastbound I-80 Antelope Road onramp.

CHP told FOX40 the big rig is carrying 40K pounds of loose books, making it difficult for tow crews to get the big rig upright.

The driver is OK and was able to escape the truck through a window.

No estimated time of reopening is known.

This is a developing story.

Onramp at I80 at Antelope still blocked after the driver of this big rig lost control. He got out safely but the tow crew is having some challenges trying to turn the truck back over because I'm told there are about 40k lbs of loose books inside @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/c3GbHzxUTn — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) June 9, 2020