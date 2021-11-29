Photos: Overturned semitruck blocks all northbound I-5 lanes at Yolo Bypass

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are closed at the Yolo Bypass due to a collision.

Caltrans reported the collision on Twitter just after 7:45 a.m. Monday.

California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Sheets told FOX40 the crash involved two vehicles. A semitruck crushed a truck along the center divider.

Photos from the Woodland Fire Department show the road covered in unidentified debris and the semitruck on its side across the roadway.

Sheets said at this time, it’s believed no one was injured in the crash.

CHP officials are at the Old River Road onramp bringing cars off the interstate in the opposite direction of traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.