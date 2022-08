VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer and multiple other vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 80 near Davis Street in Vacaville Monday morning, California High Patrol said.

The truck was carrying tomatoes, which spilled out into the road.

The incident closed three eastbound lanes and one westbound lane, creating significant traffic backup.

CHP said there were no fatalities as a result of the collision but some injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.