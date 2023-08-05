(FOX40.COM) — California Highway Patrol in San Andreas said that a freeway in Calaveras County will be blocked “for several hours or more” because of an overturned fuel truck.

State Route 12, or Highway 12, in Wallace, has been blocked because of the big rig.

CHP responded to the incident just after 8 a.m. The agency is also asking that people avoid the area until an update is provided.

CHP said that Highway 12 in San Andreas will be blocked for several hours or more.

According to the agency, Burson Road and Camanche Parkway South can be used as a detour.

Officials said that the driver suffered moderate injuries but was “awake and alert” at the scene.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.