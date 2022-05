WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An overturned truck forced the closure of the eastbound US-50 on-ramp along Harbor Boulevard Saturday morning, according to CHP Woodland.

The initial closure occurred around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday and by 11:30 a.m. CalTrans District 3 announced on Twitter that the on-ramp had been cleaned up and re-opened.

CHP Woodland has not provided any information as to how or when the truck turned over, but there were no reported injuries.