Owner of Mojica’s batting cages in Lodi suspected of sexually assaulting 2 girls

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lodi businessman who was involved in youth sports for decades is now in jail for allegedly sexually assaulting two young girls.

For decades, Mojica’s Indoor Batting Cages & Trophy Shop has been a popular pastime in Lodi. But the business is now closed after police arrested owner Richard Mojica last week.

Mojica appeared in court Monday at the Lodi Branch of the San Joaquin Superior Court on felony sexual assault charges with special enhancements. According to court records, he allegedly inappropriately touched two girls — a 10-year-old between 2013 and 2014 and a 7-year-old between 2014 and 2015.

The criminal complaint alleges Mojica was able to commit the crimes by taking advantage of his position of trust. Because of his long-time involvement with youth baseball and softball, police are encouraging any other possible victims to come forward.

The district attorney’s office said they are dedicated to ensuring the safety of children and will prosecute those who harm them to the fullest extent of the law.

Mojica’s bail was denied by a judge due to the severity of the charges. He is expected back in court Feb. 14.