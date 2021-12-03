Owner of popular Rio Linda sandwich shop stabbed at work

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — The owner of a popular sandwich shop was stabbed, leaving some in the community of Rio Linda on edge.

Crime scene investigators were still gathering evidence at Tummy’s Sub Shop Friday afternoon, more than 24 hours after someone stabbed the shop owner.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a man approached Sandy Shinn at about 8:45 Thursday morning as she was going into work.

According to the Sacramento County Sherriff’s Office, there was some sort of altercation and the man used a knife to stab Shinn.

The wounds weren’t deep and Shinn is expected to recover.

“Tummy’s has been here for forever, since I was little,” said Mona Campbell, who has called Rio Linda home for nearly 60 years.

Campbell said the sub shop is an institution and the owner is dear to many.

“And everybody’s like, ‘Oh, Sandy, no way,’ because everybody knows who Sandy is,” she told FOX40.

Investigators haven’t released a motive for the stabbing and the person responsible left before sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Without knowing why it happened or who did it, Campbell said she wasn’t sure what to make of it all.

“I feel safe still, but you never know,” she said.

Campbell also expressed concern about a homicide that happened nearby just the day before the stabbing, but at this point, investigators don’t believe it’s related.

FOX40 was told Tummy’s will reportedly be back open Saturday.