Palisades Tahoe opening Friday after record-breaking storm

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Palisades Tahoe will open nearly one month early this season thanks to rare October snow.

Officials said Palisades Tahoe, formerly Squaw Valley, will open Friday after receiving more than 3 feet of snow during the weekend’s record-breaking storm.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of our frontline staff and operations crews, skiers and riders in the Tahoe area will be able to have the unique experience of hitting the slopes for Halloween weekend. Palisades Tahoe

Thanks to over 3 feet of recent snow & the hard work of our ops teams, we’re opening THIS FRIDAY! We’ll be kicking off the season with the Funitel, Gold Coast, and Shirley Lake, spinning 9am-3pm October 29-31. Get the details: https://t.co/6nXQvQBuq8 pic.twitter.com/ECCSy4PbrN — Palisades Tahoe (@palisadestahoe) October 26, 2021

The last time the resort opened in October was back in 2004, officials said. “This will mark one of the earliest openings in the resort’s history; this will be only the third time in 72 years of operation that the resort has opened in October.”

Palisades Tahoe will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday through Sunday, until daily operations start on Nov. 24.

Other Tahoe ski resorts are also preparing to open their doors, with Heavenly expected to open on Nov. 19, Kirkwood on Dec. 3 and Homewood on Dec. 10.