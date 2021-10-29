Palisades Tahoe opens in October for the 3rd time in 72 years

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) – Thanks to last weekend’s bomb cyclone, Palisades Tahoe officially opened the slopes for riders Friday, one of the only times the resort has opened this early in the season.

The storm earlier in the week left upper elevations with more than 3 feet of snow.

Jacob Fields hit the slopes Friday, something he never thought he’d be able to do so early in the year.

“Halloween hasn’t happened yet, so it’s kind of mindblowing that I’m skiing already,” Fields told FOX40.

He was among thousands of grateful skiers who went to Palisades Tahoe for opening day, marking just the third time in its 72-year history that the ski resort has opened in October.

“It looks pretty good actually,” Fields said. “The stuff people are skiing, everything that’s been groomed, looks killer. The off-beat stuff looks great too, so I’m stoked.”

The resort originally planned to open three runs Friday, but thanks to hard work from crews, they’ve actually opened seven runs.

Riders of all ages were in attendance, including 6-year-old Jack Bockorst and his brother Alder.

“I just like going fast, having fun,” Jack told FOX40.

David Murray got to Palisades Tahoe before sunrise and was the first in line.

“I got up before dawn and came over, just been hanging out in line,” he said. “You know, it’s going to be 60 degrees and sunny up there. It’s going to be like the last day of the season. It’s going to be great.”

The business is great for the local economy as well.

“To open this early means we got to bring a lot of employees back on a month earlier than we would have, so that’s really great,” said Alex Spychalsky with Palisades Tahoe.

And the resort continues to hire as attendance is only expected to grow.

“This will not be my last time this season,” Fields said. “I’ll be here nearly every day.”

Palisades Tahoe will operate from Fridays to Sundays, weather and conditions permitting, until daily operations start on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Early season lifts will spin from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.