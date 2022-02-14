Palisades Tahoe: Teen boy dies after colliding with another skier

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenage boy died Sunday after colliding with another teen while skiing on the Alpine side of Palisades Tahoe, officials said.

Palisades Tahoe said the boy, who is identified as a member of the Palisades Tahoe Big Mountain Competition Team, died after the collision on Yellow Trail.

The other teen, a member of the Olympic Valley Freestyle Team, is recovering after being transported to Renown Hospital in Reno.

Officials said a counselor was on-site Sunday to comfort the boys’ teams, and they will continue to provide “services and resources to help those who are grieving.”

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the deceased and injured, as well as the entire Team Palisades Tahoe community.” Palisades Tahoe