Palladio Shopping Center ready to welcome back customers

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – At the Palladio Shopping Center many businesses, including entertainment sectors are beginning to reopen, but some Sacramento County businesses are still waiting for clearance.

Film lovers could soon be able to watch movies on the big screen again, while others can take their kids to the indoor aquarium and see sea life up close.

“We truly do feel like this is the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Gloria Wright, general manager of Palladio Shopping Center.

“It seems like Sacramento County should have the green light to move into the red tier. And if that does happen, then Sea Quest Aquarium will open on Wednesday. Palladio 16 movie theaters will open on Friday,” Wright said.

If Sacramento County moves into the less restrictive tier as expected, customers will also be able to dine indoors, while more people will be allowed to shop inside.

But the red tier is still a no-go for some family friendly entertainment.

“Incredibly frustrating that we’re still closed,” said Dave Haness, president and general manager of Country Club Lanes.

Bowling Alley Country Club Lanes in Sacramento, won’t be able to open its doors until the county is in the orange tier.

Hanes says he’s happy for other businesses reopening.

“To think that the state of California feels it’s safer for people to walk into a movie theater, sit down and watch a film for two hours, and it’s not safe for them to go into a bowling center, like mine,” Haness said.

Dave says Country Club Lanes has followed the mandate while others have defied state health orders.

He’s hopeful his business will be able to reopen within the next 30 days.