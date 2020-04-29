Pancake Circus worries pandemic may spell the end of a Sacramento staple

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento staple may soon be forced to close its doors for good.

Since 1958, Pancake Circus has been pouring its all into Sacramento.

Lowell has been eating at the restaurant for 25 years but these days his visits are very different.

He’s not allowed inside the building and his buckwheat pancakes are brought out to the curb.

“The first week or so was better,” said owner Nicholas Ruebel. “Then it started to slow down because people don’t have money.”

Ruebel owns the eatery alongside his father. These days, they’re the chefs, servers, cashiers and janitors, offering curbside pickup and delivery only, per the governor’s orders.

“The number of to-go orders that we get, it’s just not enough to keep the staff on,” Ruebel explained.

They were forced to lay off their 13 employees, many of whom have worked there for decades.

“They’re not just your employees, they feel like they are a part of your family and that makes it very difficult. It’s not an easy thing to do,” Ruebel told FOX40.

But they are not even making close to a profit.

“You are minimizing our loss, literally,” Ruebel said.

Ruebel said they filed for a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program the first day it opened and they still have received nothing.

He is not sure how much longer they keep going like this.

“When are we going to be allowed to reopen?” Ruebel said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty there and how long we can continue like this is really just dependent on that.”

He said he worries they may be forced to close their doors for good.

But as long as they can, they’ll keep flipping flapjacks and filling orders, determined to continue serving their neighbors.

“And people need to eat,” Ruebel said. “Not everybody is able to or wants to cook at home.”