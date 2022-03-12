PARADISE, Calif. (KTXL) — The mayor of Paradise asked residents to stop threatening Pacific Gas and Electric Company workers as crews continue to rebuild the town that was devastated by the Camp Fire in 2018.

“PG&E workers are being threatened, people are ignoring the traffic control signs, almost hitting flaggers, expecting PG&E to do work on their property that is not their responsibility and are angry at them over not getting their PG&E settlement, and I understand and am equally upset that they were the cause of burning our Town down but they are working as hard as they can to finish their project,” Paradise Mayor Steve Crowder posted on social media Friday morning.

PG&E pleaded guilty in 2019 to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the Camp Fire which was ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that nearly destroyed the town of Paradise.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019 after the Camp Fire and other wildfires were blamed on its aging equipment. The utility emerged from bankruptcy in 2020 and negotiated a $13.5 billion settlement with some wildfire victims.

In his post, Crowder said residents are blaming PG&E workers for lack of payments resulting from that settlement even though the utility has paid out the funds owed to the wildfire trust representing residents.

“PG&E is being blamed for the lack of distribution on the wildfire trust payouts. PG&E has already paid out everything required of them into the trust and out of 13.5 billion only 2 billion has been distributed by the trust,” Crowder wrote.

Crowder goes on to blame the lack of fund distribution on the trust itself, and directed residents to point their anger away from PG&E workers and towards the attorneys and trustees.

“I am beyond pissed and frustrated by this, but it is 100% the fault of the trust and that is were our anger and frustration should be focused, PG&E has fulfilled there requirements and have no more say or control. My personal opinion is with all the money these attorneys and trustees are making off this, not a real incentive to get it settled, to me these are the criminals in not distributing the funds to all of the victims,” Crowder wrote.

Crowder called on residents to stop threatening PG&E workers so the rebuild can continue in a timely manner.

“It is not acceptable to threaten their employees, we are a better community than that, their employees that are here working are doing there job, many are Paradise residents who lost their homes as well and have no say in company policy either past or future. It is critical we get this job done and I ask for your patience with all the contractors,” Crowder wrote.

Crowder warned that a work stoppage might happen if the threats continue.

“The Town has had meetings with PG&E and law enforcement to come up with ways to mitigate all the work and hopefully make things a little easier on all of us, but if the threats to their employees continue, to keep their employees safe a good deal of the work will be stopped and it will just drag out,” Crowder wrote.

FOX40 reached out to PG&E for comment on Crowder’s post and received the following statement:

The safety of our customers, crews and communities we have the privilege of serving is our most important responsibility. PG&E is committed to helping the communities impacted by the devastating Camp Fire recover and rebuild. Our crews are focused on completing the approximately 200 miles of undergrounding overhead electric lines in Paradise and lower Magalia and we thank residents for their patience as we work along roads throughout the communities. We thank the town and county for the partnership in this endeavor, in which we have completed more than 57 miles to date. Pacific Gas and Electric Company

PG&E is a 117-year-old company that generates about $20 billion in revenue annually while serving a 70,000-square-mile service area in the northern and central part of California that includes farmland, forests and big cities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.