Paragary, Canon Restaurant among those being honored by Metro Chamber

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce hosted its 127th Annual Dinner and Business Awards on Friday.

The awards were first hosted in 1895, making it the chamber’s longest-running event. This year’s event was held at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento, and FOX40’s own Eric Harryman hosted the awards.

Among those being honored, Metro Chamber is giving iconic Sacramento restaurateur Randy Paragary the Mike Ziegler Lifetime Achievement Award in memoriam.

Paragary opened his first restaurant in 1969. His restaurant group went on to own and operate numerous establishments — from Paragary’s Midtown to Café Bernado’s.

He is described as the incredible force behind the vibrancy that is Midtown Sacramento, taking Sacramento culinary to a place many never imagined going.

For Small Business of the Year, Metro Chamber is honoring Canon Restaurant. Canon, located in East Sacramento, has a Bib Gourmand award, which is given by the Michelin Guide to “good quality, good value restaurants.”

Other honorees at the event include Kate Renwick-Espinosa, former Police Chief Daniel Hahn, Anna Fontus and Robert Nelsen.