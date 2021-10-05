Paraglider injured after rolling flight equipment on Tracy runway

A paraglider was injured on a Tracy runway on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.)

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A paraglider was injured on a Tracy runway Tuesday evening after rolling over their flight equipment.

The crash happened near the New Jerusalem Airport at around 6:30 p.m., according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials announced the injury after they received questions about a reported plane crash in the area.

“THERE WAS NO PLANE CRASH!” sheriff’s officials wrote on social media. “The owner took it out onto the runway to do some maintenance and accidentally rolled it.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Blackhawk Lowboy-powered paraglider flipped over while the pilot was practicing moving on the runway and was not intending to fly.

Sheriff’s officials said the paraglider pilot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured.