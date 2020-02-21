Paraglider stuck in power lines was ‘freak occurrence,’ local trainer says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVEHURST, Calif. (KTXL) -- A paragliding instructor describes a Wednesday night incident in which a man became trapped in power lines as a freak situation, saying in his 15 years of paragliding he’s never seen anything like it.

A harness and a parachute serve as Dave Jewell’s key to freedom in the sky.

“The material that we have is incredibly strong,” Jewell said.

As the owner of Blue Sky Powered Paragliding, Jewell was out training students Wednesday evening at the Yuba County Airport. He watched as a trained paraglider visiting from Southern California had a less than ideal landing, right into some power lines.

“He’d been flying all day. Probably had 20 takeoffs and landings,” Jewell said. “He was doing great.”

But Jewell said the wind changed as the man tried to land.

“He made the decision to lift off again. So, at that point, you’re kind of at the mercy of the wind,” Jewell told FOX40.

He says the paraglider hit a tree, sending the man into the lines.

“It was about as a freak occurrence as I’ve ever seen and I’ve been doing this a long time,” Jewell said. “The upside is that I knew he was going to be OK because we fly at a top speed of about 25 to 30 miles per hour.”

After three hours of dangling, firefighters were able to rescue the man without any serious injuries.

This is the third paragliding accident in the Northern California area just in the last week. A Rocklin man died in one of those crashes in Truckee on Friday, while another pilot was injured in El Dorado County on Monday.

Jewell sees this as a coincidence, not a trend.

“This is like any hobby out there. If it was dangerous, I wouldn’t be able to stay in business,” he said.

While you don’t need a license to paraglide, Jewell says proper training is extremely important.

“Find somebody that is competent, somebody that you like, somebody that likes you, so that you have somewhat of a relationship, and most importantly, someone who has demonstrated experience,” Jewell said.

Since paragliding does not require a pilot license, the FAA will not be investigating what exactly caused the crash.