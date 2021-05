When board members for the Twin Rivers Unified School District sit down for their meeting Tuesday night, worried parents and one new watchdog group will be paying close attention.

Transparency and de-escalation issues are two things parents are concerned about in their district.

Crystal Harding, a mother with two kids in the district, and the founder of Social Justice Politicorps Kula Koenig joined Sonseeahray to share their concerns about law enforcement on school campuses.