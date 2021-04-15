Parents frustrated after SCUSD cancels popular after-school program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A popular, year-round child care program partnership with the city of Sacramento and the Sacramento City Unified School District has come to an abrupt end.

“The kids need consistency and not chaos right now,” said parent Shannon Hobbs.

After a year of virtual learning for Hobbs’ kids, she said she was looking forward to having them return to Sacramento’s The 4th “R” at Hollywood Park and Sutterville Elementary School.

The program is found on many school campuses within the city.

But just recently, the city was unable to continue offering these services on campuses within SCUSD.

“To just find it abruptly terminated was just so shocking and frustrating because there was just no warning,” Hobbs told FOX40.

A district spokesperson said the city was not able to hire enough people to start The 4th “R” in time.

The Sacramento Chinese Community Service Center then stepped in to help.

“We’ve been contracted to operate expanded learning programs at multiple school sites that previously had child care centers,” said Jason Smith, director of child care programs at the Sacramento Chinese Community Service Center.

However, there’s still a problem.

“It’s just not up and running like they said it’s going to be,” Hobbs explained.

Smith said he is working as quickly as possible to get the child care services back and running at the campuses that once had The 4th “R.”

“We’re working diligently to get all of this done as quickly as possible, but there is a lot of work that goes into it,” Smith told FOX40.

As far as the city goes, they said the pandemic played a huge role in not being able to continue the program with the district — citing difficulties in hiring and short notice for in-person learning to return.

“It was never the city’s intent to do away with this program. We’re trying our best to be responsible, to partner with the schools to do the responsible thing,” said Director of Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment Mario Lara.

When FOX40 asked if the city is trying to bring back The 4th “R” to SCUSD campuses, the city said they’re just focusing on summer programs and helping the district transition.

SCUSD sent a statement to FOX40 about the program.